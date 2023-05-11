The Hazard Perry County Senior Citizens Center hosted its annual Elder Abuse Awareness Day on May 3, and students from Perry County High School’s Agriculture Club, 4-H Club and Livestock Club attended the event.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and Perry Judge-Executive Scott Alexander also attended the event and presented and signed a proclamation for Elder Abuse and Older Americans Month.

The event included a balloon release and was followed by students from grades nine through 12 who helped prepare raised garden beds and plant new tomatoes. The district coordinator with the Perry County Conservation District, Patty Fugate, stated that the center provides the materials to build the beds, the soil, and the plants.

Perry County Conservation District board member and PCC teacherRebecca Dobson, said she was pleased to have students from the agriculture department involved in the event.

“We do this every year, this is the first year in a while we’ve been able to have part of the agriculture department come and be involved, for a while, we didn’t have that program. We’re very happy to have that back in our high school,” said Dobson.

Dobson, who is also the livestock leader for the 4-H Club, added that after the beds are made, the citizens of the center will help maintain them, and the fruits and vegetables, primarily vegetables, will be used for meals that are provided and prepared at the center.

“Some of the senior citizens take some of those vegetables home,” Dobson added.

The agricultural teacher, Carla Taylor, said she believes that hands-on activities help students to better understand the curriculum.

“What I have come to find out, is when the kids can do hands-on activities, that really drives home the curriculum from the classroom and it really sticks with them,” said Taylor. “This is not the entire agricultural class; there’s about 20 students here, with members of the 4-H Club and Livestock Club, who all volunteered to participate in the event.”

Taylor expressed her admiration for the students and praised them not only for their work ethic but also for engaging with the senior citizens and helping bring awareness to this cause.

“This is a great group of students, they really want to dive in and be hands-on,” said Dobson. “It’s more than just coming in and making a raised bed, the students enjoy the work, but they also enjoy coming in and talking to the senior citizens, they’re getting to be a part of a community event,” she said. “It’s important that we get the youth involved, this is actually getting them out of the school into the community.”