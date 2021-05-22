Through the use of technology, several 4-H educational opportunities have still been offered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One such project was the 4-H Talk Meet and Demonstrations in the KY 4-H Communication Program. Pre-COVID, youth would deliver their presentation to audience of judges, peers and parents in a classroom of HCTC. During the pandemic, the process was changed to meet safety guidelines and the youth participants met with their leaders though Google Classroom or by socially distancing in school and videoed their presentation for evaluation and competition.

East Perry Elementary has a strong history of successful 4-H students in communications and this year

that tradition continued, thanks to the steady leadership of their teacher and 4-H leader, Renee

Shea. The 4-H Communications Program is offered to schools to provide youth with the ability to maximize their personal communications capacity, a true life skill they will need in their career and

college-readiness tool kit.

The following youth students have achieved both County and District championship in their category and are awaiting State results of July 12:

• Olivia Sandlin – Talk Meet age 10, speech entitled “New York!”

• Brooklyn McIntosh – Talk Meet age 11, speech entitled “How To Care For A Cockatiel”

• Sophie Watts – Talk Meet age 13, speech entitled “My Guide to Being Short”

• Nicolas Prater – Health Jr. demonstration, “Be A Better Basketball Player”

• Landon Turner – Consumer Science Jr. demonstration, “How To Make A Meatball Pizza”

• Kaylee Roberts and Macie Herald – Team demonstration Jr., “Caring for Your German Shepherd”.

Alternate champions and blue ribbon winners included:

• Katie Fugate with speech entitled “Do You Want Siblings?”

• Yancy Amis with speech entitled “Snakes”

• Texanna Neace with speech entitled “Middle Child”

• Lacyn Miller with speech entitled “Different Types of Dinosaurs.”