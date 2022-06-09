Recently, Perry County’s 911 Director Melissa “Missy” Blair was arrested on drug-related charges.
At this time, county officials are unable to confirm what this will mean for her position as a county leader of first responders.
According to a citation by Hazard Police Department Deputy Chief James East, on May 26, officers with the Hazard Police Department pulled into the Shell Market on East Main Street and were notified by employees that a female was passed out in a vehicle in front of the store. Units made contact with the woman by banging on the window, and she got out, said the citation. The woman was identified as Missy Blair, 44, of Hazard. Blair, said East, got out of the vehicle and was unsteady on her feet.
East’s citation said Drug Recognition Expert Officer Keith Gwin was called to the scene to conduct standardized field sobriety tests, which showed impairment. East said he mirandized Blair and she admitted to being under the influence.
Lt. John Holbrook and K-9 Officer Zeke conducted an open-air search of the vehicle and Zeke alerted to the odor of narcotics, court documents said. A search of the vehicle led to officers finding a Long John Silver’s box that contained a Virginia Slims cigarette pack and snort straw. Inside the cigarette pack was a plastic baggie with 6 oxycodone, said the citation. Also located in the vehicle was a suboxone pill bottle that had 10 pills and the bottle was for 28, it had been filled two days prior, said the citation.
Blair was arrested and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
County officials said they are currently unable to confirm or comment on how this will impact Blair’s position as 911 director.
“Anytime there is something pending with an employee, until the case is settled we have no comment,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.