Recognizing the mental and physical health benefits of time spent outside, on April 22, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 41 projects that will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the commonwealth, including one in
According to a statement from the governor’s office, more than $4.2 million from the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) has been allotted to communities across Kentucky for a wide variety of outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking and biking paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility guidelines.
Locally, the Perry County Fiscal Court will use $65,844 to resurface and restripe the tennis courts at Perry County Park. Additional lights and fencing will be installed around both courts.
“Making sure our parks and recreation spaces are open and accessible to all Kentuckians is important to every Kentucky community and a priority for my administration,” Beshear said in the statement. “Providing safe spaces for all our families to exercise and gather is a critical part of building a better Kentucky.”
“The Land and Water Conservation Fund allows for projects across our commonwealth to move forward,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “These projects will improve our parks and outdoor spaces and allow them to be more accessible to all Kentuckians.”
To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.