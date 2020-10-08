Health officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department are continuing to monitor the number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases within the area. As of press time, Perry County had more than 45 active cases.
Last week, on Oct. 2, Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced that several staff members at Robinson Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 after just days of being back to in-person instruction, and the district will be temporarily returning to virtual instruction. Jett said as a result of this outbreak and other cases seen throughout the community, he is making the following decisions: all schools returned back to NTI/Virtual instruction for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, so there was no in-person learning on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6; the next day for in-person learning for all schools excluding Robinson Elementary will be Tuesday, Oct. 13; Robinson students will have additional NTI/Virtual learning days on Oct. 12-19; and Robinson Elementary will return to in-person instruction on Oct. 20.
This week, several more confirmed cases and recoveries were announced by the KRDHD. As of Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, Perry County had a total of 352 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 47 being active, 296 being recovered, 26 probable and nine deceased. In total, the KRDHD has 1,005 cases with 328 active.
