Perry County BOE votes to consolidate Leatherwood/Viper elementaries

The Perry County Board of Education voted 3-2 in favor of consolidating Leatherwood Elementary with Viper Elementary during a special meeting May 25.

The decision came two days after the public forum held at Leatherwood's gymnasium, at which parents had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed consolidation.

"I've prayed about it, and nobody wants to close it, but I think that's the only choice we have," said board member Johnny Feltner. "We're losing students every year. This is my fifth year on the board, and we've fought with this every year, trying to keep it open and doing everything we can."

Board member Berl Hurt, with tears in his eyes, explained the difficulty of making this decision as he voted against the consolidation.

"At first, I was a ‘Yes' vote, but after seeing the love for that community and that school, it's definitely a ‘No' vote. We have to get to work on South Perry. It's not fair to these kids to be transferred to another school, only to be transferred again in a few years," said Hurt.

Board member Denny Combs also voted against consolidation, reflecting on his long history with the Leatherwood community and its significance to him.

"I worked in the mines up there for 18 years. I know those people and that community,” Combs said. “I think there were things that could have been done to save that school, but I'm going to be a ‘No' vote. When you take a school or a post office or a church, that's about all these communities have.”

Feltner made the motion, which was seconded by Richy Miller.

Mary Osborne, a parent of students at Leatherwood who attended and spoke at the public forum on Tuesday, was present at the vote and expressed her disappointment with the outcome after the meeting concluded.

"I think the parents are going to be distraught over this,” she said. “I was very shocked by the vote. We really believed our school would remain open. We thought we had board members who cared, but obviously, we don’t.”