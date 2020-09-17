Recently, the Perry County School District's Board of Education voted to keep tax rates the same rate as previous years. Tax reports were generated on Aug. 6, and the BOE had to set a rate within 45 days of Aug. 6.
“We all five chose to keep it at the same level it was last year,” said Lloyd Engle, a Perry County board member. “It's hard times right now in this pandemic.”
Engle said many families have little to no income coming in at the moment, and the BOE didn't want to add stress to those families.
Perry County's rates, said Engle, are some of the lowest tax rates compared to surrounding counties.
“We've got the cheapest rate around here,” said Engle. He continued, “Pike County, theirs is 88.7, Floyd County is 69.1, Leslie County is 69.7, Clay County is 65.6, Knott County is 64.0, Letcher County is 67.4, Brethitt County is 62.7, Hazard Independent is 59.5, Harlan County is 54.8 and we're 54.8 in Perry County.
“We've not raised taxes in the last four years,” said Engle.
According to school documents, the general fund tax levied in the fiscal year 2020 was 54.8 cents on real property and 54.8 cents on personal property, and produced revenue in the amount of $4,793,158.92. The proposed general fund tax rate of 58.5 cents on real property and 58.5 cents on personal property is expected to produce $5,623,764.18, stated documents. Of this amount, $1,342,480.69 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2021, stated documents, is 56.3 cents on real property and 56.3 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $5,412,272.20.
