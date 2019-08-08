On Monday, Gov. Matt Bevin and his office announced in a statement that 49 counties and 122 municipalities that qualify will benefit from the allocation of more than $15 million in excess coal severance tax revenue, including more than $732,000 coming to Perry County
“We are excited to announce more than $15 million in additional coal severance funding that will be returning to Kentucky counties and cities,” Bevin said in the statement. “I am grateful to our state legislators who helped us ensure that 100 percent of excess coal severance revenue is directed back to our local governments. These extra LGEA funds will enable cities and counties to bolster public safety, economic development, critical infrastructure, and other vital community needs.”
According to Bevin’s office, Perry County will receive $658,928, while Hazard will receive $66,107, Vicco will receive $4,702 and Buckhorn will receive $2,403.
“The return of these funds is of upmost importance to Perry County and will enable us to pursue economic development opportunities,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “These dollars will serve as matching funds to leverage additional grants for projects that will result in the creation of jobs which is crucial for Perry County and the region.”
According to the statement, the Local Government Economic Assistance Fund coal severance dollars can be used by local governments to address a number of priority needs such as: Public safety, environmental protection, public transportation, health, recreation, libraries and educational facilities, social services, industrial and economic development and workforce training.
