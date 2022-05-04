Nonprofit organizations from across the commonwealth will participate in the tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 10. The campaign will provide participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight (EDT) through 11:59 p.m. – all through a single website, www.kygives.org.
The Perry County Community Foundation will be working toward their goal of $2500 during this 24-hour giving sprint. Their mission is to energize local philanthropy and increase financial resources to support efforts that serve the community. To the community foundation, supporting good work means providing resources to small, local organizations that might not have access to large outside grants and to larger organizations with programs that clearly address the priorities of Perry Countians.
The foundation invests in efforts with potential for a high impact on the quality of life for Perry County people. By serving as a mentor and partner to other Perry County organizations, as well as seeking ways to build organizational capacity, they are also striving to help others do their work better.
“We believe all community members play a role in strengthening Perry County,” said Wanda Brown, Perry County Community Foundation chairperson. “Through our grants, we are promoting civic engagement and ensuring that funding is truly reflecting the priorities of the community.”
Guided by values to reflect community priorities, improve quality of life and value all community
members, the Perry County Community Foundation is dedicated to more than grant-making alone. They are increasing community awareness by educating the community on the importance of building local resources and celebrating locally supported successes. By developing and educating donors, the community foundation is also growing capacity. They also committed to impact, supporting the good work of existing local nonprofits and identifying two projects each year that reflect the Perry County Community Foundation’s values.
To support the Perry County Community Foundation, visit their profile page at:
https://www.kygives.org/organizations/perry-county-community-foundation. For more information about the Perry County Community Foundation, visit www.appalachianky.org/communities/perry-county-community-foundation.