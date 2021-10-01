Throughout Perry County, COVID-19 cases are continuing to spread. In an effort to contain the amount of COVID cases in the area, local healthcare providers are continuing to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout Perry County and surrounding areas.
According to the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD), as of Sept. 27, Perry County has had 5,493 total cases, 77 COVID-19 related deaths and has an incidence rate of 111.5. As of Sept. 24, the KRDHD said Perry County had 362 active cases.
Officials with the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center announced that as of 9 a.m. Sept. 28, there were 157 patients positive for COVID-19 in ARH's 13 hospitals in WV and KY. Eight of those have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 149 are unvaccinated, said ARH officials.
KRDHD officials encourage community members to reach out to their care provider and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.