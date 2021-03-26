Perry County is continuing to see vaccinations administered, as well as a decrease in reported COVID-19 cases, said local healthcare officials.
As of March 22, the Kentucky River District reported that Perry County has had a total of 2,469 cases, 56 COVID-19 related deaths and has a current incidence rate of 10.5. Also as of March 22, the KRDHD has administered 8,600 vaccines, said officials.
In addition to the steps being taken by the health department and ARH, the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky have also been continuing care for the community. This week, on March 23, PCCEK officials announced that they are now offering mobile/onsite COVID-19 vaccines to local businesses. For more information, contact Brittany Kelly or Brittany Miller at, (606) 439-1300, or, (606) 435-7695.
To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at ARH, visit, https://arhcovid19.com/arh-covid-19-vaccine-registration/. To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination at the Perry County Health Department, fill out the form found at, https://forms.gle/8GNyHkw9WaDcc3Pr9. To schedule an appointment for vaccination at the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, call, (606) 435-7695, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
