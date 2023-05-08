A Breathitt County woman was killed in a crash April 27 at Chavies.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard, at approximately 8:16 a.m. on April 27, the agency received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Ky. 28 at Chavies.
The statement said that troopers, along with rescue personnel, responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation, the statement said, indicates that Margaret Thomas, 57, of Altro, was traveling westbound on Ky. 28 when she crossed over the center divider and struck a vehicle driven by Gregory Newberry, 32, of Krypton, in the east bound lane. Thomas was pronounced deceased on scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. Newberry was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the collision.
Toxicology and autopsy reports are currently pending, the statement said.
This incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Det. Scott Caudill.