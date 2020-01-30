On Jan. 28, members of the Perry County Fiscal Court held their monthly meeting to discuss multiple agenda items, including a resolution to declare Perry County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
During the meeting, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander read the resolution, and discussed what it meant for the county. In the resolution, it said “...the Perry County Fiscal Court wishes to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of citizens of Perry County to keep and bear arms ... and express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights.”
Alexander also spoke about some of the actions the court has done to support the Second Amendment in the county over the years.
“One of the first things under this administration, I had a call from someone that pointed out we had a ‘no weapons’ sign on the courthouse. So I talked to the county attorney, he did the research, the fiscal court was in favor, so we took it off of our courthouse doors. We did that a couple years ago,” said Alexander. “We did it, because it was your right to pack a firearm into this courthouse.”
Additionally, Alexander said, the court worked closely with Sen. Brandon Smith, Rep. Chris Fugate and Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle to put armed officers in all Perry County schools.
“We were the first county to put armed, certified police officers in every school, not just high schools,” said Alexander. “This county has always honored your Second Amendment rights.”
Engle also spoke during the meeting, expressing his support for the resolution.
“If it ever comes a day, let me make this clear, I’m your sheriff, if there ever comes a day that they pass a law where they say, ‘You all go down and take people’s guns,’ I’m not going to do that,” said Engle.“In fact, I will be coming and looking for people like you all to swear you in and say ‘Let’s go to the Breathitt County line, Letcher County line and let’s stop people from coming in and doing that.’ That’s how strong I feel about that.
“I’m not going to participate in any gun take-back programs or anything like that,” he continued. “Anybody that isn’t for the Second Amendment, there’s something bad wrong with you.”
With no opposition, a motion was made and approved to pass the resolution. “The People of Perry County, through their duly elected Fiscal Court hereby designate Perry County a Second Amendment Sanctuary in order to preserve for the People of, on and in Perry County, their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America...,” stated the resolution, explaining that with this decision, the fiscal court intends to uphold the Second Amendment rights of Perry County citizens and oppose any infringements made on those rights.
“At the end of the day, we believe in the Second Amendment and we believe in your rights. It’s never going to happen here in Perry County,” said Alexander.
The meeting, Alexander said, went well, drawing in one of the largest crowds the fiscal court meetings have had in a while, with community members filling the courtroom and standing in the doorway and hall.
“It went really well,” said Alexander. “We’re always glad to see the community engage and participate. That’s what it takes to keep things either the way you’re wanting to or to make change, there’s got to be community engagement. I was glad to see the courtroom filled with the citizens”
