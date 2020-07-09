On Monday, June 6, all schools in the Perry County Schools District announced plans for the upcoming school year. As of presstime, Perry County Schools are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 6.

District officials said they are excited for their students and staff to return to school, but they know some parents, guardians and students will not feel safe returning to in-person classes at this time. Due to this, school officials said they have created a plan that will allow any student that does not feel comfortable returning to continue as a student in Perry County Schools through NTI. Students that choose NTI will be provided a Chrome book and will be held to the same standards as in-person students regarding quality of work, completion of assignments and grades.

Staff members from every school in the district are in the process of contacting students currently enrolled in their school to see if they plan to return in person or choose NTI beginning on August 6. This, said school officials, will allow each school to plan for the number of students that will be returning to in-person classes and develop a social distancing plan for students and staff. If anyone who has students enrolled in Perry County schools have not received a call by July 10, please contact your child's school.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett said school will look somewhat differently this year than in years past, however, this is to promote the safety of all students and staff, he said. Each school is developing a detailed plan to meet the needs of their individual students and staff, said Jett, but there will be common expectations for everyone.

Teachers will rotate at all grade levels that are possible to deliver instruction to students. If that is not possible, school officials said instruction will be delivered virtually through smart boards or chrome books. All staff members will also be asked to complete a health screening document when arriving at work. Each school will develop a plan for dismissal that will promote social distancing for students and staff.

Temperature checks will be administered for all students before they enter the building. When possible and feasible, temperature checks will be taken before students get on the bus. Temperatures will also be taken for students being dropped off before they exit their cars. School officials are asking anyone that is symptomatic and/or has a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher to stay home.

Masks will need to be worn at all times on the bus. Masks will also need to be worn when transitioning (moving) throughout the classroom and building. Masks can be removed when students are seated and socially distanced six feet apart.

When students arrive at school, they will pick up a grab-and-go breakfast and report to their assigned area for the day. Lunch will be provided to students in the room they are assigned to for the day. Students will be given a break in the morning and evening to go outside for a few minutes, weather permitting. Keeping students in one designated area throughout the day will greatly help with contact tracing in the event that someone tests positive for COVID-19, said school representatives.

Students will be given restroom breaks throughout the day to ensure they are thoroughly washing their hands. Hand sanitizer will be available for all students and staff. Custodial staff will disinfect “high touch” areas throughout the school on a regular basis. Buses will be disinfected after each route.

This plan, said school officials, could change based on guidance from the Department for Public Health. Jett said he will put together a “Frequently Asked Questions” document on the district website for everyone's convenience. If anyone has any questions, please send those to Superintendent Jonathan Jett via email, at, jonathan.jett@perry.kyschools.us, or the administrators at your child's school.