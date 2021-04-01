Over the weekend, several Perry County communities experienced flooding for the second time this month. On Sunday, March 28, the North Fork of the Kentucky River crested at 24.8 feet at 6:30 p.m., said Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy.

Stacy said that, over the course of the weekend, the county experienced flooding, mudslides, road breaks and more.

“The river flooding was the issue for the most part in the lower lying areas, especially in town,” said Stacy. “We did have roads blocked in several places throughout the county.”

The largest issue, said Stacy, was people attempting to drive through the flood waters.

“I know we had several rescues we had to conduct because of that,” said Stacy. “They do every time.”

Attempting to drive through a flood, said Stacy, is dangerous, and he said he hopes people understand how harmful it can be to them and to rescue crews.

“I just can’t for the life of me understand how somebody in a little old car can expect to drive through that. Not only are they destroying their vehicle, they’re gambling with their own life. I just can’t understand how people rationalize that decision,” said Stacy. “It doesn’t take much, it takes very little of moving water to take a vehicle away. Turn around, don’t drown.

“I know they need to get from point A to point B, but they’re putting their self in jeopardy and the crews that come and risk their lives to save them when they’re in such a bad situation. It’s just poor decision making when you try to drive through flood water,” Stacy said.

That wasn’t the only issue the county faced, he said.

“The other issues (were) slides blocking roadways and hindering travel, road breaks, the typical things we normally see here in the mountains,” he said. “We’re assessing (damage) as we speak.

He said local officials will see if the county needs to apply for more assistance.

Stacy said there were some businesses in town that experienced flooding. Among the businesses that were flooded were Coal Country Candles and Shear Happiness.

Shana Kassee, one third of the owning team at Shear Happiness, said she owns the business along with Erica Anderson and Britany Montgomery. Shear Happiness opened at the beginning of the month, despite being affected by the first flood. Now, said Kassee, the salon has been hit with the second flood in the same month.

“First off, we have been so lucky and blessed by everyone that has reached out and helped us during the difficulties we faced trying to open and even now with this second flood. We worked really hard during the first flood and we weren’t actually postponed in opening,” said Kassee, stating that the community’s support has helped the business continue to push through the difficult times. “I will say that the owners of the building have been so helpful. Both times that it flooded they have worked so hard to help is clean up the mess. We have had community and friends help us move things to higher ground even the city police helped us yesterday without us asking. They were blocking the road and said what can we do. So they grabbed stuff and started helping.”

Although they were hit with the flood over the weekend, Kassee said the salon was going to continue to operate once they finished cleaning.

“With this second flood, we will be open again on Tuesday so it’s closed us down for a couple days but we will get it done and be ready for our clients. It’s frustrating and disheartening but it could always be worse so we are thankful. We were thinking about the people in Breathitt County and how they are still struggling so we won’t complain. We will just clean the mess up and get back to work,” she said.

Randy Gabbard, owner of Coal Country Candles, said the water was around 10 inches high in his store and there was around a half an inch of mud layered when the water receded from the store.

“Right now everything is in disarray but we’re making it work,” said Gabbard, adding that he spent a majority of Monday cleaning the store out. “It’s tiresome. I’m hoping this is the last flood for the year.”

Gabbard said he knew the area could be flooded, but he didn’t expect for the store to be flooded so soon after last year’s flood when the building was occupied by the Read Spotted Newt.

“I didn’t expect to be hit once let alone twice,” he said. “I wasn’t prepared for two or three times in a row. I knew how bad it got last time it flooded, but it had been years before it flooded again and now it’s already flooded twice this year.”

In the future, said Gabbard, he is going to consider purchasing new cabinets and other items to make cleaning easier.

“I’m going to apply for a few grants and see what I can get. Maybe change out my lower cabinets to something a little easier to clean and move,” he said.

Gabbard said he is not going to let the flooding set the business back, and that he will continue to operate and grow his social media presence. Coal Country Candles was open on Tuesday, and offering several products that Gabbard has added since his opening in December.