Last week, many areas of Perry County experienced flooding and mudslides resulting in multiple roads being closed down. City and county officials worked on clean up for days following the incidents.
“When it started, we went around checking all the areas, keeping an eye on what the levels were. As they were easing to the edge of the road, we would work with the police department, at first observing it, and then shutting the roads down,” said Les Smith, chief of the Hazard Fire Department. “After the roads started becoming impassable, we had guys stationed along with the police in the Lothair section, and as North Main started to get closed off, we had fire department and police department stationed in the Walkertown section.”
Smith said the rising water levels had local officials working together to close off areas for safety purposes.
Some of the roads that the fire department reported closing off during the flood included River Road behind Walkertown Service Center to Perry County Ambulance Service, East Main Street from Woodland Park to Grant Combs Rd, Main Street from the City Ball Court to City Hall, the roadway between Triangle Park and old Redline Service Center, both sides of Memorial Drive and Upper Second Creek. Other areas in the county, such as Leatherwood and Buckhorn also experienced flooding and mudslides.
During the flooding, Smith said, officials worked in conjunction with the Red Cross, staying in contact with them to get help as needed. Some residents in affected areas, Smith said, were asked to leave for safety.
“We had a few people that refused to leave and they were actually trapped. They wouldn’t leave their apartments,” said Smith. “In situations like that, you’re putting rescuers lives in jeopardy by just being stubborn.”
Smith said that, while no one was injured, he hopes that, in the future, people are more cooperative with local officials and rescuers.
Many businesses in downtown Hazard were forced to close early on Feb. 6 and remained closed on Feb. 7, due to the flooding. One of these businesses, was the recently-opened Read Spotted Newt, owned by Mandi Fugate Sheffel.
Sheffel said she didn’t measure the water, but estimates that there was approximately one foot of water in the store. Thankfully, she said, no merchandise was damaged.
“I prepared as if it were going to be worst case scenario, so I was able to get all the merchandise up at least three feet, table height, off the floor,” said Sheffel.
Sheffel said she went in Feb. 7 to get everything out of the store to prevent any chance of damage.
“Even moisture can affect the books, so even if the water didn’t get to them the moisture could have,” she said.
Having to experience the flooding and close the store down for a few days so close to her opening date was hard, said Sheffel, but she is not going to give up on her dream.
“I was heartbroken initially, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I was devastated, it was a lot of hard work. It is independently owned, so it was me. I put a lot of work into opening it. It was a labor of love on my part, and to see that happen after the first weeks I was heartbroken, but there was an outpouring of support from the community.”
Even people away from Kentucky have offered help in cleaning the store, she said.
“That gave me the energy and the hopefulness that this business is going to work and I need to push on past this flood,” she said. “This is obviously something the community has really wanted. It was an emotional roller coaster to say the least.”
The water levels, Smith said, crested at 26.6 feet between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Feb. 6, making it the 13th highest ranked flood the county has had. Crews worked throughout the day Feb. 7 up until approximately 2 a.m. on Feb. 8 to clean up the affected areas and then began again around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Smith. In the days following that, clean up crews were still routinely checking certain areas to make sure the water levels remained low enough.
“I’ve been doing damage assessments since then,” said Perry County Emergency Manager Jerry Stacy, explaining that he has been going to houses that were affected by the flooding. The county, he said, is gathering information for public and individual assistance and sending the information to FEMA in hopes of getting some help.
In addition to damaged homes and businesses, Stacy and other crews have been working on solving other issues raised by Thursday’s rain and floods.
“We’ve had some mudslides that have affected some roads, a few road breaks,” said Stacy. “There are issues that we’re having to deal with for that.”
Most of the flooding, Stacy said, was in areas close to the river and the mudslides and road breaks were located more out in the county and “scattered across the board.”
“My concern moving forward this week, with the amount of rain that they’re giving, is more potential road breaks. That is a concern, and more potential flooding,” said Stacy. “People just need to be aware of their surroundings.”
In the event of more flooding, Stacy said, do not try to cross the roads.
“When you come up on water that is across the road, do not try to cross that,” said Stacy. “Water can move a car if it is four inches deep. Four to six inches can move a vehicle, moving water can. As little as a foot (of moving water) can move something as big as a fire engine. If you come up on water, do not try to cross it.”
Last week, Stacy said, there were a few people who attempted to cross roads with water in them and their vehicles got stuck.
“It turned out fine, but it could very easily got he other way real quick,” said Stacy, explaining they were able to successfully help the individuals.
City and county officials are encouraging community members to travel safely and pay attention to the weather and their surroundings this week. If there is anyone with flood damage to their home, contact Jerry Stacy at, (606) 439-3699.
