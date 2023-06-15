The event schedule for the 2023 Perry County Fair was recently announced. Each year during the fair, people gather to enjoy free events, activities and music and to support multiple food vendors and local crafters. This year, the Perry County Fair will be held June 15-17 at the Perry County Park, and will offer several new attractions as well as returning crowd favorites.

Music

The 2023 Perry County Fair will feature musical performances by Arlo McKinley, Diamonds and Whiskey, Cody Morgan, Midlife Crisis and more.

Arlo McKinley was the last artist signed by John Prine and his son Jody Whelan to the independent record label Oh Boy Records. McKinley has shared stages opening for Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, Justin Townes Earle, John Moreland, Jamey Johnson and more. In 2014, McKinley released his first album, titled “Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound.” McKinley released his second album, “Die Midwestern,” as his Oh Boy Records debut in 2020. Then in 2022, he celebrated the release of his third album, “This Mess We're In,” produced by Matt Ross-Spang.

Diamonds and Whiskey, said Perry County Fair Board officials, channel swampy guitar riffs and electrifying fiddle runs, and are “glazed with siren vocals and hard cost lyrics to create a truly country sound with a delightful twist.” The band is often described as having a medley of sounds, including classic alternative-country, swampy New Orleans rooted rock, Indie sensibility and mainstream.

Cody Morgan is an alt-pop artist originally from Hazard. Morgan has been writing music since he was 11 years old. He spends a lot of his time engaging with his following online, having amassed over 30 thousand followers on Tik Tok.

Originally formed in 2002, Midlife Crisis is one of Kentucky's premier classic rock bands. The group has several influences such as Whitesnake, Van Halen, Bon Jovi, Night Ranger, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Journey, Foreigner, Boston and AC/DC.

Attractions

One of the draws for this year’s fair is the father-daughter sway pole team of Michelangelo and Angelina Nock, The Nerveless Nocks. The pair were featured on America’s Got Talent and America’s Got talent Extreme.

Touchdown Inflatables will be held during the fair, offering the Splash Zone 2023. This will feature the Xtreme Water Course; Splash Mountain; Crocodile Island; Tiki Splash; and the Patriot.

The fair board was also able to bring back a petting zoo this year. Fair board officials said their new petting zoo provider is Hillview Stables out of London.

Possible animals that will be provided for fair attendees to pet will include a kangaroo, camel, yak, water buffalo, llama, emu and an ostrich among others, including any new babies that happen to be born prior to the fair date. Petting is free but people can also buy animal feed to entice the animals. In addition, the petting zoo will offer pony and steer rides for a $5 fee.

The RE/MAX hot air balloon rides will be offered again this fair, weather permitting. If held, the rides will be scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, and will last until the pilot runs out of fuel.

Every year since its inception, the Fair Board has hosted a “Cruize In,” inviting anyone in the Perry County area to bring in their classic cars, trucks and motorcycles to display to the public. This will return again this year on Thursday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the end of the park nearest the Senior Citizens Center. There will be no prizes, just bragging rights.

The Battle of Leatherwood Camp will also be held again this year. While they won't actually be re-enacting the Battle of Leatherwood during the fair, the actors will give visitors a sense of what it might have been like during the black days of the Civil War by having a small camp set up to provide an example of a soldiers' day-to-day camp life, including how they dressed and their daily tasks.

The Pathfinders of Perry County will offer their annual fair hike if the weather permits. This will take place at 6 p.m. on June 16. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately.

A variety of yard games – including ladder bolo ball, Connect 4, tic-tac-toe toss games and other games – will also be available for fair attendees to play at their leisure. People can check out the equipment to play at the fair's information booth. The fair board will also have cornhole tournaments, both professional and amateur this year, each evening with cash prizes awarded. People can sign up for the tournaments with Danny Miller at 438-3589. Spots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first served basis.

The fair will also offer more activities, a trackless train, crafts made by local artists and many food vendors from across the area.

Sponsors for the 2023 Perry County Fair include: C&C Construction; Galen College of Nursing; Hazard-Perry County Tourism; Perry County Ambulance Service; Perry County Extension Office; Perry County Fiscal Court ; Perry County Library; Primary Care Centers of Eastern KY; and Tractor Supply.

Event Schedule

Thursday, June 15

4 p.m. Gates open — shuttles begin running — corn hole tournament qualifiers begin

4:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

5 p.m. Cruize In

5:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

6 p.m. Opening Ceremony for Hands Across Perry County

Cornhole Tournament

6:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

Music by Amanda Combs

7:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

8:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

9:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

10 p.m. Close

10:30 p.m. Shuttle Runs End

Friday, June 16

4 p.m. Gates open — shuttles begin running — corn hole tournament qualifiers begin

4:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

5:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

6 p.m. Pathfinders Park Trails Walk (Tentative)

Cornhole Tournament

Bill Dixon Extreme Yamaha Show

6:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

Cody Morgan Concert

7 p.m. Duck Race

7:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

8 p.m. Arlo McKinley Concert

8:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

9:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

10 p.m. Close

10: 30 p.m. Shuttle Runs End

Saturday, June 17

10:30 AM gates open for RC Race qualifiers only

12 p.m. gates open to public — shuttles begin running

1 p.m. Remote Control Car Challenge

1:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

2:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

3:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

4 p.m. Cornhole Tournament Qualifiers begin

4:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

5:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

6 p.m. RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon Rides

Midlife Crisis Concert

6:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

7 p.m. Duck Race

7:30 p.m. Nerveless Nocks

8 p.m. Diamonds & Whiskey Concert

8:30 p.m. Disc-Connected K9s

10 p.m. Close

10:30 p.m. Shuttle Runs End

For more information, visit the Perry County Fair Facebook page or visit their website at, perrycountykyfair.com.