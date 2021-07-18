Following the recent approval of the reading and adoption of an ordinance relating to changes of Perry County water and sewer rates, court members said tahat there has been some general concern and confusion within the community. During the July 13 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and court members discussed these concerns and explained the ordinance to community members.
“The Perry County Fiscal Court inherited the Vicco Water and Waste Water Treatment Facility about six years ago, it was in a court case. We got about 1,000 plus meters on that system that was fixing to lose permanent service so we took the system over,” said Alexander. “The system has been very good, we've maintained water to customers about 99 percent of the time. It's rare that we have an outage and, a lot of times when we have disasters, we feed water into the city of Hazard to try to help.”
The system, he said, had to raise rates recently.
“The Knott County Water System went before the Public Service Commission and got a rate increase. We hadn't had a rate increase, and that's where our water comes from since April 2011, so we had no choice but to raise the rates,” said Alexander.
This, he said, has concerned and confused some community members.
“When I say Perry County water system I think some people think that's all of Perry County, but it's not. 90 percent of the water bills in the county come from the City of Hazard. So when I'm talking about the Perry County water system it's the old Vicco water system that the fiscal court is addressing,” said Alexander. This system includes: Jeff, Glomawr, Raccoon Creek, Stormking, Boone Ledge, Happy, Scuddy, George's Branch, Vicco, Kodak, Montgomery Creek, Big Branch, Fort Branch, Red Oak, Sassafras, Main Street of Vicco and Rowdy.
This ordinance took effect July 1, 2021, and stated that it will allow for an annual CPI based rate increase to be levied effective July 1 of each year following the fiscal year 2022 and beginning with July 1, 2022 adding a percent increase equivalent to the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) to all water and wastewater service/delivery rates including all service installation and associated fees.