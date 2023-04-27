The Perry County Fiscal Court held the first reading of the 2024 budget during a special called meeting on April 25. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander stated that the budget for the upcoming year would be around $31 million, a significant increase from last year's budget of $23.1 million.
“The reason for the big increase is due to the disaster and the monies we may receive from that and the East Ky SAFE (State Aid Funding for Emergencies) funds. I’ve spoken about them in several court meetings and once again I want to thank Senator Smith, representative Fugate and Governor Beshear because without the EKY SAFE funds, we would not have made it through this disaster,” said Alexander.
The budget is still a working budget, according to Alexander and there will be more presentations before it is passed. However, Alexander assured that the budget would continue to address the needs of the community and emphasized the budget will be focused on previous year's goals, including infrastructure growth, job creation, and parks.
“We’re going to work on job recruitment, parks, recreation and quality of life issues that we need to address to continue to get people to live here,” Alexander said. “That’s the number for us to begin work on and then we will have a more formal presentation when we finally pass the budget.”
Alexander said they will also continue to develop housing, which was a goal pre-disaster era.
“We want to continue to develop housing due to the disaster, but we were already working on it prior to the disaster, but we know how we’re in a housing crisis from the disaster, as well as what we were already facing,” said Alexander.