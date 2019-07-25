The Perry County fiscal court honored seven veterans with two road and three bridge dedications during their monthly meeting, July 16.
The first veterans recognized during the meeting were Burley Fugate and Helen Opal Fugate.
Burley Fugate was born in February 1921 in Knott County. He served in World War II and fought in battles in North Africa and in Italy, and received a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained in battle. He passed away in February 1990. Helen Opal Fugate was born in December 1922 in Perry County. She served in the WAC during WWII, and passed away in May 2013.
To show appreciation for their sacrifices, fiscal court members said, the highway located on Ky. 476 in Rowdy from Cat Holler up to the intersection of Ky. 276 and Ky. 476 is now dedicated in memory of both of the Fugates.
The court also honored Private Wallace Noble during the meeting. Noble was born in February 1922 in Dice, the son of Johnny Green and Susanne Gwin Noble. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in November 1942, and served until his honorable discharge in November 1945. While in the army, Noble served as a heavy truck driver during WWII in Sicily and Naples, Italy. For his service, Noble received the following awards, medals and commendations: EAME Theater ribbon with two bronze stars, the American Theater ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal.
Court members announced that the section of Ky. 2446 from mile point 0.0 to mile point 1.4 is now to be known as the Private Wallace Noble Memorial Highway, in honor and appreciation of Noble’s service.
The fiscal court also acknowledged three bridge dedications for veterans.
PFC Cecil Sizemore was born in May 1923, the son of Letch and Abigail Hoskins Sizemore. He served in the United States Army as a rifleman during WWII. He also participated in the Normandy Campaign, the Ardennes Campaign (Battle of the Bulge), the Northern France Campaign and the Rhineland Campaign. Sizemore received the following awards and commendations for his service: the Purple Heart, two Oak Leaf clusters, the European Africa Campaign ribbon, the Middle Eastern Campaign ribbon with four bronze stars, the American theater ribbon, the WWII Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. In addition to those recognitions, the bridge at approximate mile point 0.985 on KY Hwy 80 W at Steepfield Fork has now been named the PFC Cecil Sizemore Bridge.
The court also recognized Ship Serviceman Green Farler and Apprentice Seaman Louise Hall Farler.
Ship Serviceman Green Farler was born in July 1918 to Bob and Mary Fields Farler in Farler. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February 1941 and was honorably discharged in November 1946. Farler served during WW II in the Pacific Theater, American Theater, American Defense and Philippines Liberation on the following ships: aircraft carrier USS Yorktown, escort carrier USS Barnes, evacuation transport USS Pickney, attack transport USS Bayfield and USS Navrecsta in Seattle, WA. For his service, Farler received many awards, medals and commendations, including the Asiatic Pacific, American defense ribbon with three stars, American Theater ribbon with one star, the Good Conduct Medal, one star Victory Medal for WWII and the Philippine Liberation ribbon with one star.
Apprentice Seaman Louise Hall Farler was born in March 1921 in Viper to Joe and Ida Smith Hall. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1943 and was honorably discharged in October 1945. During WW II, Farler served at the UU.S. Naval Training Station in the Bronx, New York, in the Regimental Supply Southern Annex, NOB, in Norfolk, Virginia, and in the US Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia.
The bridge located on Ky. 1166 at mile point 6.4, also known as Fields Fork, is now to be known as the Green and Louise Farler Bridge.
Capt. Virgil Edward Deaton was also honored during the meeting. Deaton was born in December 1925 in Perry County, the son of Daniel and Prudy Deaton. He was a life-long resident of Perry County, and married June Campbell, the daughter of Van and Myrtle Campbell in September 1948. Together they had four sons (Wayne, Eddie, Jerry and Ronnie Deaton) and one daughter (Karen Gatewood).
Deaton enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 1941, serving in the CO 109th Infantry, 28th Division, in the CEN Camp Atterbury, as an Airborn Rangers Special Forces AUS and as the Battlefield Commissioner Captain AWSEC 44-FR. He served while fighting in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. For his service, Deaton was awarded the Purple Heart medal with three clusters, a bronze star, the American Defense ribbon, the American Theater ribbon, a silver star medal, the EAME theater ribbon with five bronze stars and the Good Conduct Medal.
The bridge on Ky. 15 near Couchtown Road, said fiscal court officials, is now known as the Capt. Virgil Edward Deaton Memorial Bridge.
Officials with the fiscal court said the Perry County Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky have the highest regard for each of these individuals and are deeply grateful for the sacrifices they made for the freedom of all Americans.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander expressed his gratitude for each of the veterans named.
“We can’t say enough for our veterans, and that’s why we read all these and thank them for their service. It is very appreciated here,” Alexander said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.