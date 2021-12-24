On Dec. 17, Perry County Fiscal Court members gathered to celebrate the signing of a deed from the purchase of 10 plus acres of property. The land, said officials, was approved for purchase during the Nov. 9 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, and will be used for the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project.

The project, said officials, will connect Perry County to several other trail systems, bringing in many benefits.

“The wheels of government turn slow but they still turn. This allows us to tie into other systems by doing it at this location. It's really the only place in northeastern Perry County that we can tie into both the Knott and Breathitt County systems that also ties into Magoffin and Floyd County, so this has the potential of being a five county loop,” said Jerry Stacy, chair of the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreational Authority. “The most exciting thing to me about this is the entrepreneurial aspects that this possibly can create.”

When people come from the outside to Perry County to ride the trails, said Stacy, they need a place to stay. The trails, he said, are patterned after VA and WV trails where many residents have cabins or trailers that can be rented out.

“That's what I foresee for our people here – having the opportunity to invest their own money in their own property close to a trail head,” he said.

“Spring and fall, they have the Knott County Trail Ride and it gets pretty packed,” said Don Miller, magistrate of district one, stating that the county hopes to draw in some of those people.

The trails, said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander, are going to help the area continue to grow.

“When I first started as judge seven years ago, we didn't have many trails,” said Alexander, explaining that people like Benjamin Braman became involved and started the hiking trails, Jerry Stacy helped with the Trail Authority and Don Miller encouraged trails for four-wheelers. “The things we do today, we may not see a lot of the benefits immediately but five, 10, 15 years from now there will be 75-100 campers a weekend coming from other places to camp in our communities.

“It's huge, it's growing,” said Alexander. “We've seen what adventure tourism is doing,” he said.