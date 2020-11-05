During a special Perry County Fiscal Court meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 29, the magistrates and Judge-Executive Scott Alexander approved a resolution authorizing Alexander to convey property within the Coalfields Industrial Park.
“We'll be conveying this property, the Coalfields Industrial Board, for the purpose of economic development,” said Alexander. “We've got a lot going on in Perry County.”
The property, he said, will be used to attract more businesses to the area and promote job growth.
“We're real close to landing another major project in our Industrial Park. If we do get it, I feel confident we will, but until all the paperwork is signed I don't want to discuss it,” Alexander said, stating that further details about the company could not be released at this time.
The potential project, said Alexander, is expected to retain approximately 200 jobs and create 100 additional jobs. “We all know that job growth is what will set this county forward for years to come,” Alexander said.
The fiscal court made and accepted a motion to approve the resolution authorizing Alexander to convey the property within the industrial park for economic purposes.
