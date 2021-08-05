Last week, during the July 27 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members approved a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to resurface various county roads (with discretionary funding) and approved a resolution adopting and approving the execution of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Perry County Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for discretionary funding in the amount of $735,500.
“This is where we wrote up about $1.2-1.3 million in roads that we knew would meet the criteria that, when the state came out to look at, would have that 8, 9, or 10 that they would be rated,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “They’re approving about 700 or so thousand worth of these roads.”
The funds, said Alexander, can not be used for everything the county roads need, such as gravel or blacktop, and will only be used for resurfacing.
“This is resurfacing roads. This money can’t be used for gravel,” said Alexander. “We wish we could do more for blacktop, everybody here wants to do more. There’s no reason we wouldn’t blacktop any road if we had the funding.”
A motion was made and all court members voted to approve a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to resurface various county roads (with discretionary funding) as well as to approve a resolution adopting and approving the execution of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Perry County Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for discretionary funding in the amount of $735,500.