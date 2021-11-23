During the Nov. 9 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, fiscal court members approved the purchase of 10 plus acres of property from Lisa Fugate for the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project. The check, said officials, will not be issued until the deed is signed.
“What we’re looking at here is to buy some property down at Rowdy – it’s a beautiful piece of property – and be able to connect our 4-wheeler trails to Breathitt County and Knott County, and have campground sites as well,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “We know this tourism is growing. We can already see what Knott County, Breathitt County, Harlan and some of the communities are doing, and we’re a little bit behind in getting in on the 4-wheelers but we’re getting there as fast as we can. This will really help us connect with them and start attracting tourism dollars here.”
Once purchased, said Alexander, the property will probably be set up similar to Eagle’s Landing, and the county will create the campground then lease it out for someone to run.
A motion was made and seconded, and all court members approved the purchase of 10 plus acres of property for the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project.