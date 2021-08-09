During the July 27 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members discussed an open request for proposal (RFP) for the design and rewiring of courthouse data network including wifi.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the fiscal court has been working on the project for a while now and has many plans.
“We've received some grant money to help in the funding of this,” said Alexander.
The funding, he said, was in the total amount of $128,000. Not all of the funding will be used for the same things, and will be divided into different areas to complete different improvement projects. The courthouse's current system, said Alexander, is slow and has presented some challenges during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is to help us upgrade our facility so that we'd have the right equipment in place during the pandemic. We're kind of still in the Stone Age when it comes to technology in the courthouse,” said Alexander.
A motion was made and approved by the fiscal court to accept the open request for proposal (RFP) for the design and rewiring of courthouse data network including wifi.