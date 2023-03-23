A local doctor was recently awarded a $14 million jury verdict in Perry County against two major pharmacy chains for their role in falsely filing misattributing opioid prescriptions under the doctor’s DEA number.

In April 2016, a federal jury convicted Dr. James Dustin “Ace” Chaney, and his wife, Lesa Chaney, on charges including the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids, health care fraud and money laundering.

From 2006 to 2014, the Chaneys owned and operated Ace Clinique of Medicine in Hazard, which was the target of a federal investigation which led to allegations regarding alleged improper prescriptions.

Dustin Chaney was ultimately convicted of conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, 62 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances, two counts of maintaining a premise for drug distribution, conspiracy to commit money laundering, 20 counts of money laundering, conspiracy to commit health care fraud and 84 counts of health care fraud. Lesa Chaney, the president and CEO of Ace Clinique of Medicine LLC, was convicted of conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, two counts of maintaining a premise for drug distribution, conspiracy to commit money laundering, 20 counts of money laundering, conspiracy to commit health care fraud and 13 counts of health care fraud.

Dustin Chaney served 20 months in maximum security out of his 30-month sentence.

In March 2023, Dustin Chaney sued the pharmacies and alleged negligence and false light invasion of privacy. Represented by Laraclay Parker, of the Golden Law Office, Dustin Chaney claimed that CVS Inc. and Rite Aid of Kentucky Inc. improperly attributed large prescriptions of hydrocodone, oxycodone, xanax, suboxone and other controlled substances to him which led to him being indicted and convicted as a pill mill doctor, which destroyed his medical career and reputation.

“After he got out we sued for damage to his reputation and negligence on behalf of the capital pharmacies,” said Parker.

Parker said Chaney was unaware of the prescriptions and claims being made before he was convicted, and that, when he found out about them, he reached out to the pharmacies and insurance companies for help, but they did not respond.

“The biggest thing I think the jury heard was that Rite Aid cannot produce the original prescriptions for approximately half of the controlled substance drugs they filled under Dr. Chaney’s DEA number,” Parker said. “So the jury got to infer that no prescription existed, that the drugs were just released into the community.”

Additionally, Parker said, at the time Chaney was awaiting prosecution CVS was training its executives on what had happened to him as a case study.

“They were admitting it internally that it had happened but were not responding to any requests that Dusty had to help him with the criminal charges,” she said.

Within the lawsuit against CVS and Rite Aid, Dustin Chaney was awarded $10 million for past, present and future mental anguish; $2.5 million for his lost wages; and $1.5 million for the impairment of his ability to earn money for a total of $14 million in damage compensation.

“We were so thrilled. I think anytime that a jury stands up to a corporation is a good day,” said Parker, adding that the defendants tried to make the evidence seem as convoluted and confusing as possible but the jury saw through it and Chaney was incredibly thankful to be heard. “He just feels so seen and I think that’s really important. He really loves practicing medicine and he loves Hazard.

“From my perspective it’s long overdue,” she continued. “Dusty’s been fighting this for more than 10 years now. I hope the community sees him how I think the jury sees him which is an excellent, excellent doctor who cares about the patients.

Parker said they plan on going before the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure to attempt to get Dustin Chaney’s medical license back.

“The next hurdle for us is we’re going to take on the board now that the community has found for Dusty and the evidence is all out,” she said. “We think we can try to get his license back because the conviction was so unjust. We’re in it for the long haul.”

This case, said Parker, is important because it is a nationwide issue.

“I think people need to know Dusty’s not the only doctor this has happened to, that there was evidence the jury heard from CVS that approximately 100,000 prescriptions per year in 2014 were misattributed and CVS kept a list of doctors — and Dr. Chaney was one of them — and they were from all over the country,” said Parker. “This is not an isolated incident.