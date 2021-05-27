Next Thursday, June 3, the Perry County KY Farmer’s Market and the Northfork Fresh Stop Market will officially open for the season.
Officials with the Farmer’s Market said there have been schedule and location changes to this year’s market as compared to previous years. Rather than the markets being held in the Perry County Park on Wednesday and Saturday like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Perry County KY Farmer’s Market will be held at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in downtown Hazard each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. each Saturday.
Additionally, there will be six Northfork Fresh Stop Market dates this summer on alternating Thursdays. The Fresh Stop Markets will be held from 5-6 p.m. on June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12.
“Fresh Stop Market is a little bit different. It’s a sliding scale market and customers pre-order every two weeks,” said Jenny Williams, chair of the North Fork Local Foods, which administers both the Perry County KY Farmer’s Market and the Northfork Fresh Stop Market. A full income share for the Fresh Stop Market costs $25, low income shares cost $12 and food justice warriors pay $40 for a share, said Williams. This market, she said, also accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers.
The food justice warriors, said Williams, pay extra to ensure that all community members have access to locally grown, healthy foods. “That helps subsidize the SNAP and low income,” she said.
For more information about the Farmer’s Market, visit the Perry County KY Farmer’s Market Facebook page. For more information about the Fresh Stop Market or to reserve your share, visit the Northfork Fresh Stop Market Facebook page or call, (859) 472-4148.