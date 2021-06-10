On June 3, several community members and local leaders gathered at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony for the structure, and to kick off the Perry County KY Farmer’s Market and the Northfork Fresh Stop Market officially opening for the season.
The Perry County KY Farmer’s Market will be held at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in downtown Hazard each Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday. Additionally, there will be select Northfork Fresh Stop Market dates this summer on alternating Thursdays. The remaining Fresh Stop Markets will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12.
Fresh Stop Market is a sliding scale market and customers pre-order every two weeks. A full income share for the Fresh Stop Market costs $25, low income shares cost $12 and food justice warriors pay $40 for a share. This market also accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. The food justice warriors pay extra to help subsidize the SNAP and low income customers and ensure that all community members have access to locally grown, healthy foods.
For more information about the Farmer’s Market, visit the Perry County KY Farmer’s Market Facebook page. For more information about the Fresh Stop Market or to reserve your share, visit the Northfork Fresh Stop Market Facebook page or call, (859) 472-4148.