Recently, a Perry County man was arrested on several charges relating to an incident in which, police said, he allegedly attempted to burn the body of a teenage girl in a Hazard residence.

At approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, Roy Lee Johnson, 28, of Busy, was arrested on several charges, including abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment. In a citation written by Trooper Robbie Dials, of the Kentucky State Police Post 13, Trooper Dials said that KSP responded to a call regarding a deceased female in a residence.

“On Saturday, May 8, I was called to North Engle Street in reference to a deceased female being located in a residence. Once law enforcement personnel arrived on scene, it was discovered that a fire had been located inside the residence by a male subject named Stanford Adams,” said Dials in the citation.

Adams, the citation said, had drug a recliner from the basement of the residence because he could see smoke coming from the residence.

“Upon entering the residence, troopers located a female deceased in a bedroom. Once I arrived at the residence, I observed a female wrapped up in several covers and ropes. It appeared the body was being prepared to be moved,” said Dials.

Through an investigation, Dials said, it was determined the female victim was Jacqueline Herald, 18. Herald, said the citation, had been staying at the residence with Roy Lee Johnson.

Johnson met with KSP detectives and conducted a taped audio and video statement, and was read his Miranda Rights, the citation said. He then consented to speaking with investigating officers, said Dials.

Dials said Johnson stated he and Herald had snorted heroin around April 29, and Johnson advised he and Herald had overdosed and that he was administered three doses of Narcan.

Johnson, the citation said, stated he located Herald laying in his bed and said she wasn’t breathing. Johnson said he then allegedly administered Narcan to her and she gasped for breath, Dials said. Johnson stated he went to sleep only to find Herald the following day, and advised he was unsure if she was still alive but later stated he thought she was, said the citation.

“Johnson stated he moved her from his bed into another bedroom. He advised he could no longer go upstairs of the residence due to the odor,” said Dials. Johnson, the citation said, explained that on the day Herald was located, he and two other male subjects had planned to move her body to an unknown location. Johnson allegedly stated he couldn’t do this, and advised KSP that one of the male subjects suggested burning the residence after removing the valuable items to conceal the death of the female and destroy any physical evidence at the scene and said he consented to doing so, the citation said.

The residence, said Dials, was in extreme close proximity of the residence that was attempted to be burned, and a female was inside the residence when the fire was set, causing circumstances that created extreme indifference to human life, wantonly endangering the life of the female.

Johnson was charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree arson (complicity) and first-degree wanton endangerment. Johnson was scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry County District Court on Tuesday, May 18.

He is currently lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.