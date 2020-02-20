On Tuesday, a Perry County man appeared in court for arraignment relating to felony charges of rape, sodomy and kidnapping linked to crimes allegedly committed last week.
Ellis Gibson, 37, of Hazard, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and kidnapping of an adult on Feb. 11. According to court documents, James East, of the Hazard Police Department, said that on that day, Gibson allegedly committed those felony offenses by holding a female victim against her will and raping her two times.
The victim, East said in court documents, informed law enforcement that she and Gibson had stayed at a residence on Combs Street during the night of Feb. 11. After ingesting methamphetamine shortly after midnight, the victim said Gibson became paranoid and began accusing her of stealing money. According to court documents, the victim said that he told her, “If you’re going to act like a whore, I’m going to treat you like one.” The victim stated that she tried to leave, but Gibson assaulted her, refusing to let her leave and forcing her to commit sexual acts.
According to court documents, the victim said Gibson continued to hit her, until she told him that if he would go get her cell phone from the car outside, she would call the bank and transfer money to him. When Gibson went outside to get the phone, court documents said, the victim took the opportunity to flee from the house. While she was running from the house, court documentation said, an eyewitness saw the victim running completely nude and a male come after her, then he began choking her until he saw the witness on the phone, then he ran away, court documents said.
Gibson appeared in Perry County District Court for his arraignment Feb. 18. The case has been waived to the grand jury by Judge Cody Goehring.
