Recently, a Perry County man was indicted by a grand jury. Bert Kilburn, 63, of Happy, was indicted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (three counts), menacing and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, in July, Kilburn intentionally shot a firearm in the proximity of two minors and Walter Williams while pointing the firearm at Williams, engaging in conduct creating a substantial danger of serious physical injury or death. Kilburn, stated the indictment, also allegedly barricaded himself in his residence placing Perry County Sheriff's Office Deputy Paul Campbell in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury. Additionally, said documentation, Kilburn intentionally shot and killed ducks that Williams paid for.
Kilburn is scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for arraignment on Feb. 17. He is ordered to have no contact or communication with the two minors or Walter Williams.