Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on June 26 that an investigation by his Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control resulted in the indictment of Aric Campbell, 36, of Cornettsville, for abuse of an adult and related charges.
On June 23, a Perry County Grand Jury indicted Aric Campbell for two counts of knowing abuse of an adult (class C felony), two counts of first-degree criminal abuse (class C felony) and one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (class C felony).
The case was investigated by Detective Justin Cooley of the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control, and Assistant Attorneys General Zachary Ousley and Justin Rowe presented the case before a Perry County grand jury on behalf of the commonwealth.
Editor’s note: The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.