A Perry County man was recently indicted by a grand jury for the alleged abuse of a minor earlier this year.
Gregory Combs, 24, of Hazard, was indicted on a charge of second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or under. According to court documents, in March, Combs wantonly caused serious physical injury to a person age 12 years or less by hitting him and biting him.
Combs is scheduled to appear in Perry Circuit Court on Aug. 4 for arraignment. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.