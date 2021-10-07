Recently, a Combs man was indicted on several charges by a Perry County grand jury.
According to court documents, Garland Hamblin, 45, of Combs, was indicted on several charges including first-degree trafficking a controlled substance more than four grams, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance more than two grams, theft of identity of another without consent, drug paraphernalia and second-degree persistent felony offender. These charges, stated the indictment, allegedly occurred in July 2021 when Hamblin knowingly and lawfully possessed cocaine with the intent to sell. Hamblin, said the indictment, also possessed methamphetamine and possessed baggies used to store controlled substances.
Court documentation states that Hamblin also gave Gregory Hamblin’s name and date of birth in order to prevent being charged under his name. Hamblin allegedly committed these felonies after having been convicted of receiving stolen property under $10,000 in Oct. 2019.
Hamblin’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14. He is ordered to have no contact or communication with Gregory Hamblin.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.