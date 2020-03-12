Formal sentencing for a Perry County man found guilty of murder was held in Perry Circuit Court March 5. James Ronnie McIntosh, of Busy, was sentenced to 20 years for the 2019 murder of Danny Ray Mullins.
In Feb. 2019, McInotsh was arrested for the fatal shooting of Danny Ray Mullins, of Chavies, and was charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Following a mistrial in Oct. 2019 in the Perry County court system, a trial was held in Knott County in January of this year, and the jury found McIntosh guilty of both charges, convicting him with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. During the trial, the jury recommended a 20-year sentence on the murder charge, and a five-year sentence on the tampering charge, both being the maximum amount of time to serve for each charge. The jury recommended the sentencing for each charge to be served concurrently.
Last Thursday, the judge followed the jury’s recommended sentencing. Clay County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Harold Rader said that McIntosh will not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 85 percent of his sentencing.
McIntosh is lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.