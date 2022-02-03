During the Jan. 26 Hazard Rotary Club meeting, Fahe Project Manager James Caudill, president of the Hazard Rotary Club, spoke about his experience in the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021 program.

Leadership Kentucky, the organization’s flagship program, is made up of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities, said officials with the organization. Throughout the sessions, Caudill said, he and his fellow class members met with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explored the state’s opportunities and resources, as well as formed lifelong relationships and visited new places. The program ran from June through December, and brought the class across the state, including Berea, Louisville, Hopkinsville/Ft. Campbell, Somerset, Paducah/Eddyville, Ashland/Morehead and Lexington/Frankfort.

The sessions offered in the program covered several different topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the

environment, education, healthcare, social issues, agriculture and government, said Caudill. During the program, participants were able to engage in a law enforcement panel, a medical care panel, an education panel, a domestic violence shelter visit, an addiction recovery care tour and more, said Caudill.

Many of those activities, he said, were eye opening, especially the trip to Louisville, said Caudill.

“The biggest impact from that trip was we had a racial justice and inequality panel, and it went from mothers who lost children to police violence to the police chief in Louisville. The Pegasus Institute was there and city council people were there just talking about real events in Louisville from Breonna Taylor back and forward. It’s just really sobering to realize – you don’t think of yourself as having biases then you’re in a conversation in a group and you realize you probably do have biases that are unrealized,” said Caudill.

Throughout the program, Caudill said the biggest lessons that he learned was that although many things are different based on the areas we are in, much of the problems we all face are the same, and that there are a large amount of people trying to work on bettering their communities.

“The one thing I really took away is how many people really want to make Kentucky and their individual communities better,” said Caudill. “Across the state, one thing I held was the areas and industries are different, but the people are the same.

“So across the state, in this great commonwealth we live in, we’re all the same,” he said, stating that many areas of the state are facing similar problems, but feel they are different because of their circumstances. The program, he said, helped participants see that much of their work being done in their communities is the same as their neighbors and even in areas across the state.

“All the different kinds of industries across the commonwealth — the people are the same. The struggles we see here are the same struggles we see in Paducah or Ashland or Somerset,” said Caudill. “We tend to think of ourselves in a silo; that if we think Hazard, Perry County, Letcher County, Pike County we are all one silo then you go to Somerset, Berea, Central Kentucky as a silo. There really aren’t silos, there are people in every area of the state that are working to try to make things that – just thinking you’re doing it in your community and the struggles you are facing in your community are different than anywhere else is not true.

“I think the connections you build and the relationships you build from across the state – even though the areas and industries are different, how we’re working with people, how we’re interacting in our communities to make our communities better (is not different),” Caudill said. “To me, it’s more of being that community advocate knowing that I can make a difference in what I do,” he said.

Being selected as one of the individuals to participate in the program meant a lot, said Caudill.

“There were 48 of us — 48 from entirely different parts of the state. So out of the entire state to be chosen as one of the 48 it is pretty special. I’m only the third person from Perry County to be involved,” said Caudill. “To be able to be part of a program to see how you can make communities better and you can build a network of same-minded people doing the same kind of work that are going to give you advice or help is just phenomenal,” he said.

Caudill said he encourages people to participate in programs like Leadership Kentucky and learn how to serve their communities.