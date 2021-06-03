Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Perry County Pool and the Perry County Kayak and Canoe rental were closed to follow safety guidelines and recommendations. This year, both facilities will be open for the summer.
The Perry County Pool’s opening day was Saturday, May 29. The pool will be open daily to the public from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission to the pool is $5 per person. Children under the age of 12 must be monitored by a parent or guardian in all areas.
Private pool rental is also available daily at the Perry County Pool. Rental is for an hour and a half. Prices for privately renting the pool are $100 for 50 swimmers, $125 for 75 swimmers and $150 for 100 swimmers. A deposit is required seven days after you book your party.
Membership rates for the Perry County Pool are: single person $50, two person $75, three person $100, four person $125 and family of five $150. There is a fee of $25 per additional family member.
The Perry County Kayak and Canoe rental is also open for the summer. Hours of operation are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and from noon 4:00 p.m. on Sundays. Fees for kayak and canoe rentals are $5 per boat for four hours on Thursday and Friday, and $7 per boat for four hours on Saturday and Sunday. Two-seater boats are $10 for four hours.
To rent a kayak or canoe, renters must certify that: all renters are 18 years or older; anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult and have a parental or guardian permission slip signed; watercraft weight limits are complied with; life-jackets are supplied with rental and must be worn at all times; no illegal substances or alcohol will be tolerated; trash and debris will not be left in the boat, in the river or on the land; boats can only be used in the North Fork of the Kentucky River from the North Fork River Trail Head to the Perry County Park Boat Ramp; reservations will be honored and all boats rented by walk up will be on a first come-first serve basis; and boat rentals are subject to change due to the weather and river conditions.
For more information about the Perry County Pool, call, (606) 436-2413. For more information about the Perry County Kayak and Canoe rental, call, (406) 465-8397.