As Election Day nears, staff at the Perry County Clerk's Office have been preparing for the election and upcoming deadlines, and sending out voting information to the community.

“The election is going to be like the primary, except we're going to have 13 locations,” said Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier. To aid in easing confusion, Napier said, he has been taking flyers out to post offices and small stores for people to view.

Napier said he encourages everyone to vote this year, whether it be through online or in-person.

“It's very important to vote because it's the presidential race,” said Napier. “It's so very important to get out and vote any way possible.”

The voter registration deadline was Oct. 5, and the deadline to apply online for an absentee ballot is Oct. 9. Officials with the clerk's office said if you intend to vote in person, do not request a mail-in ballot. Early in-person voting will start Oct. 13 and will last until Nov. 2 at the Perry County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The general election will be held on Nov. 3, and there will be several polling locations available that day. On Election Day, Perry County Central High School will be the supercenter, and voting will be available at this supercenter for everyone in the county. Other voting locations will include:

• Buckhorn High School – Buckhorn precinct only;

• Lost Creek Fire Department – Dice precinct only;

• Perry County Library – Walkertown, Library and Lothair precincts;

• Krypton Fire Department – Kyrpton precinct only;

• Perry County courthouse – courthouse, City Hall, Gym and Turner precincts;

• Cornettsville Fire Department – Fusonia and Cornettsville precincts;

• Leatherwood Elementary School – Big Leatherwood precinct;

• Davidson Baptist Church – Chavies and Grapevine precincts;

• Robinson Elementary School – Ary, Rowdy and Dwarf precincts;

• Frontline Ministries – Yerkes, Busy, Avawam and Town Mountain precincts;

• Whitaker Athletic Center – Christopher, Happy, Vicco, Viper, Jeff and Rogers Branch precincts; and

• Bible Baptist Church/Sam Fugate Memorial Gym – Butterfly and Bonnyman precincts.