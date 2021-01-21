Healthcare officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department said that Perry County is currently moving out of the increased number of cases from Christmas and New Year’s, and are preparing for more vaccinations.

“We have actually started to see a decline in the daily number of cases, so that has been really good,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “We’re still seeing high levels of transmission but it is definitely improved over where it was after that Christmas peak.”

The decline in cases, he said, has helped the local healthcare system.

“We’re not in danger of overwhelming our local aspects at this time,” said Lockard, adding that the numbers have been manageable since the extended mandates around the holidays.

Although the numbers are lower than they have been during the holiday surge, Lockard said the deaths being reported will be increasing.

“Perry County’s numbers, deaths are continuing here as a result of that Christmas spike that we saw, so we are going to see a few more deaths,” said Lockard, explaining that there is a reporting lag time with state data. “When a person passes away, that is carefully reviewed by a team in Frankfort, so often times a person has expired a couple of weeks before we report that out on the state data because they want to make sure it is a COVID-related death.”

Lockard said that one concern the KRDHD has is that people may be getting too comfortable and lenient with the pandemic now that vaccines are available, and said he is worried people will slack on following guidelines.

“The cold weather has driven people indoors, but when it gets warm the concern is going to be that people are going to be out there going places and doing things, and now that the vaccines are getting out there it’s like we don’t have to be as careful as we were but we need to be mindful that we still have to mask,” said Lockard. “This new variant of COVID-19 is much more easily transmitted, so we have to take all available precautions.”

Perry County, said Lockard, has been continuing to vaccinate in phases, and is currently preparing to begin vaccinating school officials.

“We are, in full force, planning on the vaccination of our school systems, so we’re working on that right now,” said Lockard. “The vaccines that we’re going to be getting over the next couple of weeks are totally dedicated to the school systems here in Perry County.”

He said local employees in K-12 education will be able to schedule vaccination times at Primary Care for next week.

“We’ve got approximately 550 educators and associated staff, bus drivers, cooks, janitors and so on that work in our school systems that will be getting vaccinated, so we’re very excited about that,” said Lockard. Local healthcare officials will begin contacting school staff to schedule times for drive-through clinics.

In addition to preparing for the next steps, Lockard said the KRDHD is also hopeful for potential new vaccines that could be approved, which would widen the availability of the vaccinations and would help speed up the process.

“One of the most promising things about vaccine development right now is that Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is going through the final stages of its clinical trials, and they should be going for an emergency use authorization probably in mid-February. It is a vaccine that only requires a single dose and the efficacy ratings on it are not finalized yet, but I have been told it is very promising,” said Lockard.

As of Jan. 18, Perry County had 1,866 total cases, nine new cases, 17 deceased and a 61.0 incidence rate.