Following are the unofficial results for Perry County’s primary election with 22 of 22 precincts reporting. The unofficial results show Perry County had a total of 4,235 ballots cast.

U.S. Senator (Republican)

John Schiess 27

Tami L. Stainfield 20

Arnold Blankenship 24

Valerie Fredrick 51

Paul V. Hamilton 24

Rand Paul 1,008

U.S. Representative (Republican)

Harold “Hal” Rogers 955

Jeannette Andrews 48

Brandon Russel Monhollen 42

Gerardo Serrano 82

Rich Van Dam 32

Jailer (Republican)

Minor Allen 949

Paul “Pete” Holland 197

Magistrate District 1 (Republican)

Rick Wooton 285

Allen Webb 111

U.S. Senator (Democratic)

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 486

Charles Booker 1,250

Ruth Gao 185

John Merrill 368

State Senator (Democratic)

Sid Allen 1,279

Terry V. Salyer 837

Property Valuation Administrator (Democratic)

Harold Brashear 993

Brittany Fields 848

John Epperson 1,065

Sheriff (Democratic)

Joe Engle 1,889

Steven “Bub” Miller 1,026

Jailer (Democratic)

Rickey Neace 379

James “Big Un” Jewell 614

Eunice Howard 1,069

Roger Jewell 331

Calvin Sizemore 315

Ronald Sizemore 198

Coroner (Democratic)

Kenneth Hall 1,078

Jeffrey Allen Combs 1,659

Magistrate District 1 (Democratic)

Don Miller 410

Clint Jones 29

Bobby Mullins 245

Jimmy Lou Spencer 426

Billy Combs 113

Constable District 2 (Democratic)

David Miller 403

David Fugate 339

Magistrate District 3 (Democratic)

Danny Sparkman 148

Gary Roark 282

Clayton Church 479

Constable District 3 (Democratic)

Eugene Fields 565

Michael Campbell 304