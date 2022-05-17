Following are the unofficial results for Perry County’s primary election with 22 of 22 precincts reporting. The unofficial results show Perry County had a total of 4,235 ballots cast.
U.S. Senator (Republican)
John Schiess 27
Tami L. Stainfield 20
Arnold Blankenship 24
Valerie Fredrick 51
Paul V. Hamilton 24
Rand Paul 1,008
U.S. Representative (Republican)
Harold “Hal” Rogers 955
Jeannette Andrews 48
Brandon Russel Monhollen 42
Gerardo Serrano 82
Rich Van Dam 32
Jailer (Republican)
Minor Allen 949
Paul “Pete” Holland 197
Magistrate District 1 (Republican)
Rick Wooton 285
Allen Webb 111
U.S. Senator (Democratic)
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 486
Charles Booker 1,250
Ruth Gao 185
John Merrill 368
State Senator (Democratic)
Sid Allen 1,279
Terry V. Salyer 837
Property Valuation Administrator (Democratic)
Harold Brashear 993
Brittany Fields 848
John Epperson 1,065
Sheriff (Democratic)
Joe Engle 1,889
Steven “Bub” Miller 1,026
Jailer (Democratic)
Rickey Neace 379
James “Big Un” Jewell 614
Eunice Howard 1,069
Roger Jewell 331
Calvin Sizemore 315
Ronald Sizemore 198
Coroner (Democratic)
Kenneth Hall 1,078
Jeffrey Allen Combs 1,659
Magistrate District 1 (Democratic)
Don Miller 410
Clint Jones 29
Bobby Mullins 245
Jimmy Lou Spencer 426
Billy Combs 113
Constable District 2 (Democratic)
David Miller 403
David Fugate 339
Magistrate District 3 (Democratic)
Danny Sparkman 148
Gary Roark 282
Clayton Church 479
Constable District 3 (Democratic)
Eugene Fields 565
Michael Campbell 304