Although libraries are permitted to reopen on June 8, the Perry County Public Library will remain closed until July 1, unless delayed further.

Staff members at the library said the decision to remain closed until further notice is based on waiting for specific guidelines regarding libraries, as well as some minor repairs and major renovations being done to the facility.

“Right now, we've put out to the public that we'll open on July 1, but that date can be adjusted on our renovation project that we have going on right now,” said Elaine Neace, director of the Perry County Public Library. “We could possibly open up our drive-thru at some point, but not until our renovation clears that area for us to be able to man that window and check things in and out."The library staff, she said, will be re-evaluating that date in a couple weeks to determine if the library can re-open on that date or if the facility will have to be closed longer due to COVID-19 or library repairs.

Library staff said they are unsure of how things will be handled exactly, but they do know that it will be different than it was before, because an environment that is designed for people to share common resources reopening in the midst of the pandemic can have serious implications.

“Public libraries are a little different than other organizations. We open our doors and you have children coming in, they are not really distancing so you have to take measures to protect those people and keep them as safe as possible,” said Neace. Because of this, she said, there will be new rules, new procedures and service limitations.

Some of the measures that may be taken, said Neace, include the removal of some seating to help sitting areas be six feet apart, the removal of some or all toys from children's play areas, staff and patrons wearing masks and extra cleaning throughout the day.

Because of the extended closure, the library will continue to serve the community virtually, said Perry County Public Library Operations Director Sheila Lindsay.

“It's been really different for us this year, we're doing virtual this year,” said Lindsay, explaining that the summer reading program will now be held online. “Ahead of time, we will let kids and parents know what kind of supplies they're going to need."

She said the updates will be made via social media posts. On the day of the events, Lindsay said, staff will post “how-to” instructions.

The theme of this year's summer reading program, said Lindsay, is “Imagine your story” and is based on fairy tales, so nearly all activities in the summer program will be related to fairy tales.

“It's really cute this year,” she said.

Additionally, she said, there is ongoing book clubs for adults and free wi-fi available from the parking lot.

“We never quit providing new materials through eBooks, so that's something that has been ongoing as well,” said Lindsay.

Library staff said that upon reopening, they want their patrons to feel at ease and not worried, so they have decided to have an amnesty that will forgive everything owed in the past.

“That's one less burden we want the public to have to worry about economically,” said Neace. “We're just going to forgive everybody of everything and it will be like starting all over."

The library, she said, will still charge for damaged or lost items, but not late items.

Both Lindsay and Neace said they miss their coworkers and customers, and are excited to reopen.

“We miss our public, that's for sure. We can't wait to welcome them back in,” said Neace.

“It's definitely different. We're just ready to get back to work and back to serving our community,” agreed Lindsay.

For updates and more library resources, visit www.perrycountylibrary.org, or the Perry County Public Library Facebook page.