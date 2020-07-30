Although libraries were permitted to reopen on June 8, Perry County Public Library staff said they have chosen to remain closed to in-person traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be operating drive-thru services during limited hours, until further notice. On July 15, the library opened the facility's drive-thru services, and staff said it has been going well so far.
“It's been a challenge just wanting to make sure it's a very safe environment for staff and for patrons, so it took a lot of work to get here, but we're thrilled to be open and serving the community,” said Perry County Public Library Operations Director Sheila Lindsay. The library, said Lindsay, has added different online resources and are offering many services via the drive-thru. Additionally, she said, there are ongoing book clubs for adults and free wi-fi available from the parking lot.
Since re-opening the drive-thru area, Lindsay said business has been steadily increasing.
“It's been very steady,” she said. “It's starting to pick up.”
She said there have been a lot of students calling ahead for books they will need this upcoming school year.
“We're encouraging people to, if they know things they want they can give us a call, or they can go to our website and actually request those items,” said Lindsay, adding patrons can then go pick the items up at the drive-thru area.
Lindsay said that upon reopening, the library staff want their patrons to feel at ease and not worried, so they have decided to have an amnesty that will forgive everything owed in the past. The library, she said, will still charge for damaged or lost items, but not late items.
“The board has made a decision to go fine free going forward,” said Lindsay. “Hopefully that will be a little help for the community, and help relieve a little stress or burden that they might be feeling.”
During the closure, library staff have also been working on some minor repairs and major renovations being done to the facility. Lindsay said she expects all renovations to be completed by the end of this week.
Currently, the library's drive-thru services are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday. The library will remain closed on Sunday. For updates and more library resources, visit, www.perrycountylibrary.org or the Perry County Public Library Facebook page.
