On May 28, in collaboration with the Department for Local Government, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $5 million in grants to six local governments, including Perry County, for water and sewer projects across Kentucky.
“I wish we could physically celebrate these awards together, but as we continue to keep Kentuckians safe from COVID-19, I am glad these projects will improve the quality of life for our families in these areas,” Beshear said. “Reliable water and sewer are basic human necessities."
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said this funding will improve critical infrastructure.
“These projects are vitally important and protect Kentuckians from water shortages, public safety concerns and environmental hazards,” said Keene.
Perry County was awarded a $1,169,986 grant from ARC in conjunction with $604,272 in funding from other sources for the Vicco Wastewater Treatment Plant and Sewer Collection Project. With the funding, county officials said the county will update the existing facility and will add new equipment and sewer lines. These upgrades will bring the Perry County Water and Sewer District into compliance with Kentucky Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (KPDES) regulations, contributing to better health for Perry County residents.
“Any time you can add infrastructure into your community, it helps the whole community, and getting a new wastewater treatment plant at Vicco was critical,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander. “This is a much-needed project. The system has been outdated for 20-plus years.
“The condition of the old plant didn't even allow us to seek funding to expand the line,” said Alexander, explaining that the county has to have a new wastewater treatment plant before they are able to add more water projects and sewage lines for the community. “That plant was just in really bad shape.”
This project, he said, will greatly impact the residents of the county.
“As we recruit companies to come here and we add jobs, we also want to spend time adding on the quality of life and the environment and places to live,” said Alexander.
