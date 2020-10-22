Last week, on Oct. 14, community members celebrated the graduation of several individuals from the Perry County Recovery Court program. The ceremony was the first Perry County Recovery Court graduation of the year.
Perry County Circuit Court Judge Alison Wells said that normally two recovery court graduation ceremonies are held a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, the spring graduation was postponed. The program, Wells said, had a class of eight people that completed recovery court in March or April, but the court was unable to hold a graduation based off of Supreme Court guidance and the court did not have a virtual set-up available at the time.
This month, after the completion of the second group's program, five of the eight spring graduates came back to participate in the fall graduation for a total of 11 graduates. Although the ceremony was held, there were some changes made due to the pandemic guidelines, said Wells.
The graduates were able to attend in-person at the judicial center, and wore masks and were spaced out to practice social distancing. The community partners, families and friends of graduates, local government officials and the guest speaker could not attend in-person and had to join virtually.
Elizabeth Floyd, the guest speaker of the graduation, is a graduate from the 2018 Harlan County drug court who now does peer support for the Appalachian Recovery Center, said Wells. Floyd, said Wells, previously did peer support for Perry County recovery court program through Kentucky River Community Care, and had a great message of hope for the graduates.
“Our participants were all there in-person and they were able to speak about their experience in drug court,” said Wells, stating that was one of the most important parts of the event. “I think it is just a great opportunity for folks who may have been in addiction for a number of years to be able to share with their families, with the people who have supported them throughout their recovery and with the community at large that there is hope and that there is recovery and there is a means to do that. It's a huge moment.”
In addition to the changes in graduation, Wells said there were some minor adjustments to the recovery court program due to the pandemic. Several of the meetings and some of the counseling sessions, she said, were moved to a virtual format. The program participants were still expected to meet the requirements, said Wells. The next recovery court graduation will be in the spring of 2021.
“Our goal is to help as many people who have criminal charges as possible, that are deemed eligible for our program,” said Wells.
