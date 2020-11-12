This week, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department saw a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the district, including in Perry County which has remained in the red zone of the incidence rate map.

On Monday, Nov. 9, KRDHD reported 67 confirmed positive cases and five probable cases within their service area, with 29 cases coming from Perry County. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the KRDHD reported 45 confirmed positive cases and six probable cases in the district with 20 being from Perry County. These numbers brought Perry County to a total of 668 cases with 49 probable cases, 248 active cases, 411 recovered individuals and nine deceased individuals.

Because of the increases and the remaining of the county in the red zone, Perry County School District Superintendent Jonathan Jett released an online statement on Monday informing parents and the community that all schools in the Perry County school district will temporarily cancel all classes until Nov. 30.

“Over the last few weeks, we have attempted to find ways to bring students back in-person. Unfortunately, with the increase in cases this is not possible at this time,” said Jett. In an effort to have as many in-person days as possible this school year, Jett said the district will implement the following plan beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10. School, including NTI/virtual instruction, will be cancelled until Nov. 30.

“This will allow us to add 11 days of in-person instruction to the end of our school calendar which will make the last day for our students May 14,” said Jett. “We may also choose to cancel school for an additional 10 days at some point to add an additional 10 days of in-person instruction at the end of school. This would provide our students with an additional 21 days of in-person and the school year still end prior to June.”

The district plans to begin offering Saturday School for struggling students beginning in January, said Jett. Additionally, he said, Summer School will begin immediately following the end of the school year for any struggling students and anyone failing to meet exit criteria. The district will continue to provide meals to students throughout the school closure. For any questions or concerns, contact Jett at, jonathan.jett@perry.kyschools.us.

Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs said the Hazard Independent district will continue with virtual learning while the county is still in a red category.

“We will continue to be virtual until our numbers start to decline. Our teachers are doing a phenomenal job,” said Combs.

KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said the most recent incident rate for Perry County was 43.3, so the schools are doing the right thing by continuing to remain out of in-person instruction and monitoring the situation.

Lockard said his team has continued to keep track of the situation as the cases continue to increase. This week, he said, the district will reach its highest amount yet.

“We will break 2,000 cases here in the district this week,” said Lockard. “We will surpass 2,000 cases this week, I'm sure. It's just a lot of cases and when you consider the first several months of this we were — I remember vividly up until June we only had like 40 cases — and now to be surpassing 2,000 at the first of November, it's really taking a hold and it's surging in our area,” said Lockard. The KRDHD total, as of Tuesday, was 2,004 cases with 1,199 recoveries, 774 active and 31 dead.

The large numbers of increased cases, he said, could potentially bog down healthcare centers if the area does not work together to control the cases.

“The key is not overwhelming our healthcare system,” said Lockard.

When KRDHD speaks with ARH, he said, ARH tells them their ICU is getting full which could lead to issues in the future.

“We are working hard to keep from overwhelming our healthcare system and if individuals will work with us we're going to be able to get through this in a much better fashion,” Lockard said. “When you look at our number of hospitalizations and our number of fatalities, the biggest issue we've had is in our long-term care facilities and we knew this would happen. It's why we worked so hard with our nursing home partners to try to keep it out of our long-term care facilities.”

Lockard said that 27 (31) individuals are dead now in the district, and the Lee and Knott County nursing homes make up approximately 60 percent of those fatalities.

“We still have hospitalized cases,” said Lockard.

Of the current confirmed cases, KRDHD officials said the individuals aged 81 and older were of the lowest incident rate and individuals ages 18-10 are the highest.

“That age group, you just see the individuals there are the most active and the most out and about, so when you get into that age bracket there's a lot of activity there,” said Lockard.

Several clusters of cases, said Lockard, have been traced back to mass gatherings such as weddings, funerals, church and parties, as well as outbreaks in sports teams. The schools and many of the sports organizations, he said, have begun working on plans to greatly reduce the number of people that will be allowed at games, and some are considering delaying their season start date. As for social mass gatherings, he said, people will need to try and refrain from going out as much while cases increase.

“Although 2020 has been unlike any year in our lifetime, we still need to step back and try to avoid mass gatherings as much as possible. I know that is really difficult,” said Lockard. “Pandemic fatigue; 2020, we've coined several new terms, and pandemic fatigue is one of them. We're all tired of it, believe me none are more tire than those of us in public health, it wears us out here every day, but we can't — no matter how tired of it we ware — we can't let down our guard because when we're letting down our guards that's when we see these cases.”

Another issue the KRDHD has been facing, he said, is the number of people choosing not to wear masks or face coverings while in public. Lockard said the use of masks has become politicized due to the election, but now that it is over, he hopes the issue can be put to rest.

“Some people called this the election virus,” said Lockard. “It's still here and it's getting worse.

“Compliance with wearing masks, I see a lot of controversy around that. Hopefully now that the election is over we can just get behind that and move forward with that. Universal face coverings are just so important for us and if people would adhere to that it would be so, so helpful,” said Lockard. “I try to stay out of the politics of it, but when you see your leaders that are disputing science and not encouraging people to do those things that are so important and that we know are proven to prevent the spread or slow down the spread (it is hard).”

However, he said, it is good that there is also bipartisan support being shown with leaders such as Rep. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Dem. Gov. Andy Beshear both supporting mask use.

Others who refuse to wear masks, he said, claim to have medical issues just to get out of it.

“There's actually only a very small percentage of people that can't wear a mask due to a legitimate medical reason,” said Lockard.

One way to think of it, he said, is that wearing is caring.

“There's no better way to show we care for those around us than by masking up so that when we sneeze, cough, talk, we're not spreading our germs and infecting those around us,” he said.

Some positive news, Lockard said, is the recently-announced efficacy rate for the vaccine from Pfizer.

“They're actually showing a 90 percent efficacy rate,” said Lockard. “I'm very, very excited about this.”

In the event of an emergency, the federal government, he said, was willing to grant EUA for a vaccine that had a 50 percent or greater efficacy rate.

“All vaccines have some side effects, very limited in most situations,” said Lockard. “There are a couple of vaccines that are ready to come to market in December that the EUAs are being granted, so we're going to start having vaccines, I anticipate, in December for those Tier One providers. It's going to be shipped to our hospitals for our healthcare workers, our critical health infrastructure. It's going to be shipped out to our nursing homes.

“As far as the vaccine for Pfizer, they're still two months away from getting that EUA, so I would really anticipate that we're looking into early in 2021 starting seeing that vaccine shipped,” he said.

Lockard said although the vaccines are nearly ready, people still need to practice smart decision making while we wait.

“Our spring and summer of 2021 is really going to be focused on vaccinating individuals,” said Lockard, adding that KRDHD plans to work with several community partners to get vaccines done. “It's going to be all hands on deck here working to get together to get our population vaccinated.”

The process, he said, will be time-consuming and will require a team effort.

“I know people are hoping magically in 2021 we're going to say Happy New Year and COVID is going to be a thing of the past, but we're going to be living with COVID through the winter and the spring, and hopefully by next summer we will really be making a dent in it and having enough people vaccinated that COVID numbers would have diminished dramatically of infections. Hopefully by next summer we can get to a state of much more normalization in our lives.”

The KRDHD, said Lockard, encourages people to follow the red zone reduction recommendations made by Gov. Beshear. These recommendations include: employers should allow employees to work from home when possible; non-critical government offices should operate virtually; reduce in-person shopping by ordering online or using curbside pickup; order take-out and avoid dining in restaurants or bars; prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandates and other guidelines; reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events; do not host or attend gatherings of any size; avoid non-essential activities outside of your home; and reduce overall activity and contact, and follow existing guidance.

“It's such a difficult time for us. We'll continue to have to make modifications to our lifestyle to be mindful of these things. The more we adhere to masking and social distancing and hand washing and avoiding mass gatherings now, the quicker we're going to get through this and the quicker we are going to get back to a level of normalcy in our lives,” said Lockard.