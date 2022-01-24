A Perry County woman recently completed the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College.
Cillesha Ashworth, of Happy, was one of 21 students from around the world who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, at the 142nd Commencement Program on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
The doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College requires students to complete approximately 4,600 hours (14 quarters) of classroom and laboratory study and also includes an internship in the college's on-campus Chiropractic Health Center. The commencement address was given by Sherman College Assistant Professor of Clinical Sciences Daniel Becker, M.Ed., D.C.
According to a statement from Sherman College of Chiropractic, the scchool provides students with a comprehensive education, preparing them to enter the field as doctors of chiropractic who are highly skilled, compassionate, ethical and successful. On its 80-acre campus in South Carolina, Sherman offers a first professional degree program unique in its approach to health care and known globally for the skill and art of chiropractic delivered by graduates. the statement said. The college's on-campus Health Center, where senior students intern under licensed doctors of chiropractic, provides quality and affordable chiropractic care to the local community with approximately 25,000 visits each year.
For more information, visit, www.sherman.edu, or call, 800-849-8771.