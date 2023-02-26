Brushy Fork Leadership Institute, a Strategic Initiative of Berea College is partnering with Perry County to recruit a team of community members of all experience levels to participate in Brushy Fork’s People Ready Communities Leadership Program. According to a statement from the institute, community members will sign on for a six-month commitment to grow their leadership skills and complete a hands-on project that supports building a vibrant economy — one that supports residents to stay and thrive in their community, attracts newcomers, businesses and tourists, and is inclusive and accessible to all.
At the Opening Workshop on Berea College’s campus, April 13-15, Perry County team members, alongside teams of leaders from other communities in Eastern Kentucky, will participate in leadership skill-building workshops and project planning sessions to equip them to work on a community service project between April and October.
The team, the statement said, will work together to plan a project that supports local economic development efforts such as marketing the county as a tourism destination, incentivizing small businesses, making the community more accessible for senior citizens, or attracting and retaining a diverse workforce.
Meals, materials and lodging for the Opening and Closing workshop in Berea are provided at no cost to participants. To offset any costs participants may accrue, from traveling to workshops, missed work or securing childcare, fellowship stipends are available. The program is supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, and Kentucky Association for Economic Development.
Deadline to apply for the program is March 17. Those interested may request more information by emailing, brushyfork@berea.edu, or by calling the Brushy Fork Leadership Institute at, (859) 985-3858.