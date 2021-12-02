Perry County’s annual “Christmas in a Small Town” is being held next week, and officials said they hope that the community will find the event to be bigger and better than in previous years to make up for the lack of activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Christmas in a Small Town, sponsored by the Perry County Fair Board, will be held from Dec. 9-11.

Wanda Brown, the event coordinator for the Perry County Fiscal Court and the secretary of the Perry County Fair Board, said Perry County began holding the Christmas in a Small Town event in 2017 as a way to raise money for the fair board. The event continued in 2018 and 2019, but the fair board had to cancel it in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Brown. This year, she said, the county hopes to make the event larger and feature more activities for the community.

“We didn’t get to have it last year,” said Brown. “This year, where we didn’t get to have it last year, we want to make it bigger and better than its ever been. We haven’t been able to have the fair in two years and last year we didn’t specifically have ‘Christmas in a Small Town,’ but we did do a few events.”

She said the board did have the Parade of Lights downtown, had the Light-Music Synchronized Christmas Tree displayed in front of the old Perry County Courthouse, and asked businesses to decorate, but did not do the Giving Trees or other activities due to the pandemic and restrictions. This year, Brown said, the event will feature many returning favorites as well as new additions.

The board, she said, plans to have the ice rink out for the public from Thanksgiving to the end of January, which is an extended amount of time compared to the past.

“Most of the time it’s going to be down at the ArtStation, but of course the week of Christmas in a Small Town — that week the ice rink will be at the Triangle,” said Brown. In addition to extending the time for the rink availability, Brown said the county ordered more skates and supplies for adults and children, and decided to place a tent over the rink this year.

“We decided to put a big tent over the ice rink this year. The sides will be open, but we’ll have a tent over it so it won’t matter if it’s raining, snowing, whatever,” she said.

The ice rink will be open at the ArtStation this year before and after the “Christmas in a Small Town” event, and from Dec. 9-11, the rink will be in its regular location at the Triangle. The cost will still be $5 per skater during the event. Hours of operation will be Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9-10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon until 8 p.m. The ArtStation will publish the hours available for the public to skate.

This year, the City of Hazard’s Christmas parade and the Christmas in a Small Town’s Parade of Lights will be combined into one parade instead of two, said Brown. This, she said, will span over many areas of Hazard and will be available for many to view.

“We are combining the City’s Christmas parade and our light parade, we’re only having one parade this year,” said Brown.

The line up, she said, will begin at 4:45 p.m. in the Perry County Park, and will start at approximately 5:30 p.m. To participate, decorate your vehicle in lights and show up, said Brown. Participants should enter from the Senior Citizens Center end of the park to line up.

The parade, said Brown, will go down past the Hazard Nursing Home, come back through the park and go out on HWY 15, come out by Combs Motel, go through Main Street at around 6:00 p.m., and go down East Main Street then will end at the old Magic Mart location. Afterwards, both Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available at the Triangle for photos.

“There will be plenty of places for people to sit and watch it,” said Brown.

The Parade of Lights, Brown said, was something many people were not aware of before the pandemic, but seemed to appreciate last year during the pandemic’s shutdown.

“People just had other things they could do then, and last year when the world was shut down they were just really excited for that light parade so we expect to see it even bigger because we’ve had more people inquiring about it,” said Brown.

Brown said the board also plans to bring back the popular activity, Giving Trees, where local businesses decorate Christmas trees and display them on Main Street, and elementary and middle school children age 12 years old or younger can take one item or bag from each Christmas Tree.

“We do plan to do the Giving Trees,” said Brown.

Where the pandemic is still ongoing, Brown said the board has considered different options to make the event safe, such as having a drive by event or limiting the number of children to come through at once.

“Our thought right now is that we will probably do it the way we did before, but we will have two lines, one for each side of the street. We are going to release probably, instead of turning 300-400 kids loose all at once, we’ll release them in batches,” said Brown. “That might look a little different than it usually did but we are going to have the Giving Trees in some way, shape, or form.”

The board, Brown said, will base their decision on the recommendations of health officials depending on community transmission levels and case numbers. Giving Trees will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Triangle. Hazard ARH will provide free collection bags for any child who doesn’t have one.

In addition to those major events, the Christmas in a Small Town event will feature several other activities for families and children such as cookie decorating, making ornaments, the Polar Express story walk hosted by Save the Children, Perry Promise’s sponsored children’s activities, and more. Students from Buckhorn, Perry Central and Hazard High School will be helping children decorate cookies and ornaments. This is a free make-and-take for kids age 12 and under. Look for this activity to take place at tables in the center of the Farmer’s Market Pavilion. The board will also have access to the Farmer’s Market Pavilion this year so there will be a large fire.

The story-walk will start at the Triangle and go down Main Street. During it, participants can check out all the lit trees, including the musical tree at the courthouse, and read “How Santa Got His Job.” The pages will be posted in business windows along Main Street. To hear the musical tree, tune in to 102.5 FM to listen to more than 40 different Christmas carols and watch the lights blink and dance in time with the music.

The ArtStation is hosting a gingerbread competition, said Brown. Gingerbread houses should be dropped off by Dec. 9 and picked up by Dec. 20. You can contact the ArtStation for more information or watch the Christmas in a Small Town event page for more information.

The second annual Ugly Christmas Sweater run will also be held during Christmas in a Small Town. To participate, dress up in your wackiest seasonal attire and walk/run through downtown Hazard. The event is tentatively set to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, but more information will be posted as it becomes available.

Additionally, said Brown, the board plans to have fireworks synchronized with music from the Light-Music Synchronized Christmas Tree on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m., weather permitting. The fireworks will be shot from the same place they’re shot on the 4th of July, said Brown, and they will be easily visible from the Triangle. The music will be played at the ice rink but can also be heard by tuning to WSGS radio, 101.1 FM.

Christmas in a Small Town will have more photo opportunities this year, said Brown. Save the Children will have a Frozen themed scene, and there will be an Americana themed scene as well. There will also be an “Elf” movie character face cut out. Brown said the ice sculptors will be back this year and will make a six-block Santa throne. “It will be great for photo opportunities,” said Brown.

Brown said the board is still unsure what the food vendor situation will look like, but there will be craft vendors set up during the event. The board is also encouraging local businesses and individuals to set up she said.

“We still want them to either be from Perry County or do business in Perry County in some way,” said Brown.

If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor, Brown said the cost is $50 per 6 feet or 8 feet tables.

Vendors may sell crafts, food or give away free items. This is open to individual crafters as well as small independent businesses. Corporations are welcome to participate by sharing information, services or giving away freebies. Vendors will be given spots under the Farmer’s Market Pavillion on a first-come, first-served basis. If the board runs out of room under the pavilion, Brown said they may allow vendors to set up their own tents as well. Contact Robin Brashear at, 476-9176, or, 233-1040, for more information and to sign up as a vendor.

More details will be released on the City of Hazard and Perry County’s Facebook pages closer to the event.