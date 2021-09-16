Recently, it was announced that Perry County is ranked among the highest in COVID-19 outbreaks in the entire United States.

Local healthcare officials have expressed concern over the numbers of cases, as well as the vaccination efforts among the area.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in cases here over the last several weeks. Since really the 4th of July week, cases have been trending upwards,” said Scott Lockard, public health director of the Kentucky River District Health Department. “Thankfully now Perry County has actually started on a downward trend with the highest number of cases there, which looking at last week we had an incidence rate of over 250, which is the highest Perry County has ever been at. That’s attributed to a lot of factors, primarily that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is so easily transmissible between people,” said Lockard. A normal strain of COVID, Lockard said, can pass on to two or three people, while the Delta variant can infect seven to eight people.

Along with the ease of transmission, Lockard said the KRDHD is also concerned about the amount of vaccinations in the area.

“The level of vaccinations here in Perry County, Perry County leads Eastern Kentucky but it’s still far behind the national average,” said Lockard.

This, he said, is concerning with upcoming events such as the Black Gold Festival.

“People need to be smart,” said Lockard. “My recommendation as public health director is if you’re not vaccinated stay home and don’t go to the Black Gold. I would recommend only vaccinated individuals go because they have the protection against the disease.”

The festival, along with many other events, he said, has not been canceled because people are trying to find ways to adapt during the pandemic.

“The strategies early on in the pandemic were to basically just shut everything down. Individuals were concerned there because the economic impact, the mental health impact. Now the trend has been how we live with COVID,” said Lockard.

Lockard said that, in addition to COVID, the KRDHD is also preparing for the upcoming flu season.

“We are expecting a much more aggressive flu virus this year and a rougher flu season. We already have documented cases of influenza in Eastern Kentucky,” said Lockard.

According to Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), as of 9 a.m. Sept. 14, there were 212 patients positive in ARH’s 13 hospitals. 16 of those individuals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 196 are unvaccinated. 42 of those 212 are in the ICU with 43 positive patients on a vent. Three positive patients in ICU are partially vaccinated. The KRDHD said that as of Sept. 13, Perry County has had a total of 4,881 cases, 76 COVID-19 related deaths and had an incidence rate of 192.5.