Pre-school registration times have been set for the Perry County School District. Pre-school registration events, said school officials, will be held at local Perry County schools on Monday, April 26 and Monday, May 3. Parents and guardians and asked to please contact your local school to make an appointment.
To schedule an appointment, call: East Perry Elementary, (606) 436-3423; R.W. Combs Elementary, (606) 476-2518; Robinson Elementary, (606) 378-7761; Viper Elementary, (606) 436-3837; or West Perry Elementary, (606) 439-6438.
Parents are asked to please bring their child/children's birth certificate, social security card and immunization (shot) record with them to the Pre-school registration event.
